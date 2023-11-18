Holly Keller Koeppel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.52 ($155.37) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($155,372.71).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

FLTR opened at £126.95 ($155.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is £133.74 and its 200 day moving average is £145.78. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of £111.50 ($136.93) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($206.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,469.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($196.49) to £169 ($207.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £143.40 ($176.10).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.