Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

