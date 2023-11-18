Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.24

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.33. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 617,714 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.8 %

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 83,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 592,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

