Head-To-Head Survey: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) versus Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $813.94 million 3.04 $265.68 million $2.09 9.29 Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 3.05 $101.29 million $3.45 8.70

Analyst Recommendations

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Hawaiian and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Peoples Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Hawaiian pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.88% 11.48% 1.08% Peoples Bancorp 22.51% 13.48% 1.50%

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

