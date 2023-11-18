Head to Head Comparison: Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF – Get Free Report) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.95 billion 0.37 $171.89 million $3.27 8.26

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Linde.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Linde and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 6.00% 12.10% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Linde and AdvanSix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdvanSix has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Linde.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Linde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. This division also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. The Engineering division provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. This division's plants are used in various fields, including the petrochemical and chemical industries; in refineries and fertilizer plants; to recover air gases; to produce hydrogen and synthesis gases; to treat natural gas; and to produce noble gases. Linde Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of October 31, 2018, Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

