Head to Head Comparison: ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) and ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and ARB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $19.77 billion 1.16 $594.00 million $8.00 10.15 ARB N/A N/A N/A $0.59 31.56

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than ARB. Aptiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ARB pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Aptiv pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARB pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Aptiv and ARB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 11.54% 13.91% 6.00% ARB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and ARB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 12 0 2.80 ARB 1 1 0 0 1.50

Aptiv currently has a consensus price target of $127.63, indicating a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than ARB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of ARB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats ARB on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers. It also offers LINX, a controller that declutters the dashboard and centralizes the command of vehicle accessories by replacing classic switches, gauges, and monitors with one sleek and smart driver interface; and UHF radios, GPS, and reversing cameras. The company serves stockists, vehicle dealers, and various fleet operators, as well as owns and license ARB branded store network. The company has operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom. ARB Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Kilsyth, Australia.

