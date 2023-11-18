Head-To-Head Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Ion Beam Applications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.51 $4.84 million $0.01 502.00 Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 129.77

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ion Beam Applications. Ion Beam Applications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quipt Home Medical and Ion Beam Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Ion Beam Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17% Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Ion Beam Applications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

