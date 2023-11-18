Head to Head Analysis: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) versus 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Desktop Metal and 3DX Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 2 1 0 2.33 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 152.49%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

This table compares Desktop Metal and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -232.98% -27.82% -18.58% 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and 3DX Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $197.91 million 1.33 -$740.34 million ($1.44) -0.56 3DX Industries $410,000.00 6.29 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

3DX Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

Summary

3DX Industries beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions. It also provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled digital light processing (DLP) chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; and Envision One platform, which consists of various models for high-temperature and large part processing, enables high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts. In addition, the company offers various additional DLP solutions, including the P4K platform and the D4K Pro platform, for a range of production volumes, and industrial and healthcare end-use applications; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; S-Max Flex platform, a robotic 3D printing solution for digital casting applications; S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Further, it provides binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About 3DX Industries

(Get Free Report)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.