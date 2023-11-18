Head to Head Analysis: Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) vs. The Competition

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bimini Capital Management to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million -$19.82 million -0.92 Bimini Capital Management Competitors $889.80 million $156.69 million 41.14

Bimini Capital Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Management Competitors 3144 12553 13079 307 2.36

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bimini Capital Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Bimini Capital Management’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bimini Capital Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21% Bimini Capital Management Competitors -3.14% -5.83% 1.03%

Summary

Bimini Capital Management competitors beat Bimini Capital Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

