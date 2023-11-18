HC Wainwright Raises EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $5.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

