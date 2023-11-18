HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flux Power in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $26,232.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,392 shares of company stock worth $167,549. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flux Power



Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

