Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $60,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,406,213.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,945,349.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

