Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE GTN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $768.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.40.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.