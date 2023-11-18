Graphite Bio, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Graphite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.05. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

