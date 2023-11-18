Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,856 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

