Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) & Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Head to Head Analysis

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT – Get Free Report) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fathom $412.96 million 0.15 -$27.63 million ($1.60) -2.07

Golden Gate Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.1% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fathom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Fathom -7.19% -43.40% -31.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Gate Partners and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fathom has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.09%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

About Golden Gate Partners

(Get Free Report)

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About Fathom

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as intelliAgent, a supporting software. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company's intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, transaction management, personnel management, customer relationship management, accounting management for agent transactions, reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

