Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 2,500 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 30.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 411.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $4,262,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

