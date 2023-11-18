Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

