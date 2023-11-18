GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $39,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock worth $7,907,672. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.