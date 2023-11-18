Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

