Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $31.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

