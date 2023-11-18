Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CHIC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

