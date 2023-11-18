Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.26. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 113 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GB

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.