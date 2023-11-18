Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 859,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

