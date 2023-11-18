Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GEN opened at GBX 313.50 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £781.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,239.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 244 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.60.

In related news, insider Bronagh Kennedy purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030.50 ($3,721.60). In other Genuit Group news, insider Bronagh Kennedy bought 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030.50 ($3,721.60). Also, insider Joe Vorih bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,936.39). Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

