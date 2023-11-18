Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

