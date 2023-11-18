Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WPP by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in WPP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in WPP by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.67.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $44.50 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.