Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.