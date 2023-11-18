GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.29. GDS shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 88,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

