GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of GDI opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.40 and a 52 week high of C$50.94.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

