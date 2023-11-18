FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Reduced by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $307.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $6,862,827 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

