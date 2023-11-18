FY2024 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Decreased by Analyst

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POW. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$36.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$31.47 and a 12 month high of C$38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.92.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

