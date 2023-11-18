FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
HOLX stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
