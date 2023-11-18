FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

