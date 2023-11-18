FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tigo Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Capital cut Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

TYGO stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $72,842.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

