FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will earn ($9.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.03). The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.36) EPS.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

