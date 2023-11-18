FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Lowered by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $905.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

