FY2023 EPS Estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.73). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

MoneyLion stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $278.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $45,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

