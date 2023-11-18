FY2023 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.26). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($7.52) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 3.7 %

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

