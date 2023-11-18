FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

