FY2023 EPS Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Cut by Analyst

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

