FY2023 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$819.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

