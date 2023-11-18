FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Increased by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

