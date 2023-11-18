FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

AWH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of AWH opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

