FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Synlogic, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.61). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

