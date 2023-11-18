FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRVS. StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

