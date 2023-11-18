FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.22. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a market cap of C$362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

