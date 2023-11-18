FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Issued By HC Wainwright

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for BiomX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

BiomX stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

BiomX ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

