Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YMM stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

