FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head-To-Head Review

FOXO Technologies and Inotiv are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Inotiv -58.34% -14.14% -4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 3.42 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Inotiv $547.66 million 0.09 -$337.02 million ($13.27) -0.15

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 682.05%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inotiv beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services including, computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes, general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes, nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

