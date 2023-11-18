Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

